Strength beats cardio for women looking to improve health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Getting older isn't easy and getting healthy as we age is even more difficult— but it's not all downhill from here. There's plenty we can do to maintain or improve our health, no matter how many candles are on the birthday cake this year.

FOX 17 Women's Health Expert, Dr. Diana Bitner, tells us the older we get, the more important strength training becomes!

Muscle burns calories better, helping optimize how your body uses the fuel you give it.

We've heard it all before

Eat healthy! Be more active! Yes— Physical activity gets more important as you age. It staves off the effects of dementia, osteoporosis, arthritis, and depression. But your body starts to fight us around this time— storing more nutrients as fat rather than burning it off, leading to stubborn weight gain and a loss of energy. Meanwhile, obesity is the gateway condition to heart disease, diabetes, and other chronic ailments.

It's not fair.

Powerful discovery

Doctors and scientists started research in 1976— keeping track of 280,000 nurses to understand how physical activities help improve reduce our risks for these dangerous conditions. The study found getting up and moving for 30 minutes every day is essential for a healthy lifestyle.

Through decades and even more studies— strength training emerged as the most efficient path to better health as we age. Building muscle reduces belly fat, releases endorphins, and increases bone density— not to mention using nutrients more efficiently is an automatic boost in energy!

FOX 17 Women's Health Tip of the Week

A healthy lifestyle includes cardio, but strength training should take priority— especially in the holiday months where sweets and fatty foods abound! Devote 30 minutes, twice a week for the best results.

Bonus - Don't go it alone!

Whether you get better results with a partner or group, or like a little solitude, it's important to remember starting a new strength routine can be dangerous if not done right. The increase in weights without proper form or experience can lead to injury. Talk to a fitness trainer or take some classes when you start to make sure you're getting the most out of your workout.