Another article about how to lose weight fast? Pass.

Weight loss has its place in reclaiming health for millions of women every day— but weight is not a measure of your worth in this world.

If you're looking for an article that will rely on buzzwords and fast fixes that shed pounds— girl, bye. We like our medical advice well-researched and supportive of a healthy lifestyle here at FOX 17.

Since you're still reading, I can assume you're a fan of actual health, not money-pit pseudo-science.

Normally we do this at the end of the article, but we need to flip everything about the script on weight loss.

FOX 17 Women's Health Tip of the Week - You are not everyone— stop dieting like everyone.

FOX 17 Women's Health Expert, Dr. Diana Bitner had a few pointers to share.



— ) methods that serve only to suck up your hard-earned money Focus on what nutrients your body needs to thrive during your day, and talk to your doctor if you have questions.

Quick fixes and 'secrets' are just new-fangled terms for snake oils and lies.

There can be a medical component to reclaiming your health.

Do not ignore the mental component of reclaiming your health.

Make sure your doctor is focusing on long-term lifestyle changes.

There are classes of drugs (called GLP1 receptor agonists) that can reverse pre-diabetes and help your body eat up stubborn fat, but work with your doctor to find out if these are right for you. The absolute unit of a list of factors that determine if you are a good candidate for these medications is something best unraveled with an expert with a medical degree and a focus on nutrition, not a writer who specializes in making boring ideas sound interesting— and certainly not a corporation trying to make money off you.

Bonus Tip - Change your mind, change your life.

Stuck in 'storage mode'? Same, sis. I have to change my mind about how to reach my goals.

Once you've stopped focusing on what works for everyone else, you'll find what works for you. Ask your doctor to recommend a nutritionist and focus your sites on eating for your metabolism and activity level, increasing exercise, and seriously asking yourself if taking care of your mental state can help change your relationship with food and exercise.

Bonus Bonus Tips

