Looking to lose? Try adding this to your routine

Summer sips and snacks got you looking for ways to shed some pounds?

Same. But jumping on the latest fast-acting (and fast-failing) diet isn’t the answer.

FOX 17 Women’s Health Expert, Dr. Diana Bitner says building muscle is the fastest—and safest—way to lose unwanted inches, and the best way to support a healthier body is strength training and protein.

Muscle eats fat faster than reducing calories or sugar, giving your body the ability to bounce back from binges and have the energy and endurance to handle whatever the next seasons throw at you.

Animal-sourced protein has the amino acids already in it, but there are supplements and vegan options out there to meet any dietary need.

FOX 17 Women’s Health Tip of the Week

Forget the fad diet and pick up some protein to maximize your health and weight-loss goals.

Add a few extra pounds to your workout— even adding weights during your cardio or choosing a tougher running path can help!

The best time to eat protein is about 2 hours after strength training.

Your body needs at least 30 grams of protein to trigger muscle development, but can only use so much at a time. Aim for 35-40 grams per meal.

Up your veggies to help add essential vitamins and minerals to boost your efforts, kickstart hydration, flush out toxins, and feel great!