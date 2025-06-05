CHEAP TRAVEL: How to enjoy 'Pure Michigan' summer destinations for less

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Michigan summers are cherished for their beauty, but weekend getaways can sometimes put a strain on your wallet. To help travelers explore Michigan without breaking the bank, we spoke with Jill Halpin, the Chief Beach Officer for My Michigan Beach.

Halpin emphasized the importance of obtaining a recreational pass, saying it is "a must if you live in Michigan." The annual pass, priced at approximately $14, offers numerous opportunities to access state parks, recreation areas, and activities such as fishing, boating, hiking, and swimming.

Once you have your pass, the options are plentiful. Halpin highlighted the northeast coast along Lake Huron, particularly the area from Tawas to Sheboygan. She noted that the beaches there "typically warm faster than Lake Michigan beaches because of the way they are sloped."

For those looking to save on lodging, Halpin suggested becoming a lighthouse keeper at the Tawas Point Lighthouse, one of several Michigan lighthouses offering similar programs.

If you're up for some outdoor adventure, Halpin recommended floating or paddling on the Au Sable River, with costs ranging between $15 and $25 per person.

Don't miss the River Road National Scenic Byway, where visitors can enjoy scenic overlooks and sunsets at no cost. There are also lesser-known beaches along the way that offer free parking, including Negwegon State Park. Halpin described this park as "stunning" and added that it features a "very remote" beach where visitors can often enjoy solitude and the opportunity to see wildlife.

For more budget-friendly travel suggestions from Jill Halpin, visit mymichiganbeach.com.

