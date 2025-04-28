LIGHTHOUSE KEEPERS WANTED: White River Light Station looking for volunteers to stay on-site over the summer

WHITEHALL, Mich. — When summer arrives, West Michigan’s beaches come to mind, often accompanied by visions of picturesque lighthouses. One such spot is the historic White River Light Station in Whitehall, where you can admire its beauty and stay at the 150-year-old White River Light Station.

"It's a working vacation," said Sable Lighthouse Keepers Association Executive Director Jack Greve. "You get to live at the White River Light Station for a week."

For those intrigued by the idea of being a lighthouse keeper, the station has a dedicated volunteer program. "We do have volunteers that have been with us for 20-plus years," Greve said.

The White River Light Station boasts a rich history, once serving as a bustling lumber operation that helped transport building materials to Milwaukee and Chicago. However, due to Lake Michigan’s unpredictable waters, several ships met with misfortune, leading to the establishment of this light station.

Since its completion, a variety of individuals have managed the light station, including a family of 13 who lived in its modest quarters. Notably, Frances Johnson served as the last female lighthouse keeper at this site in Michigan.

In the 21st century, the responsibilities of a lighthouse keeper are quite manageable. Tasks include giving tours, assisting guests, selling tickets for tower climbs, working in the gift shop, and enjoying the beautiful surroundings. "It's light work," Greve said.

The living accommodations include a full kitchen, washer and dryer, and two twin beds, essentially providing a studio apartment for the week. "A lot of the creature comforts you can expect in any normal household," Greve confirmed.

The allure of the White River Light Station extends beyond its accommodations. The area's natural beauty allows for plenty of time to explore, as guests have the freedom to enjoy the scenic lighthouse views during both morning and evening hours.

The application process takes only about 30 minutes, and a membership to become a volunteer is just $90.

