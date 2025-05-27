Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

CAN SHE W-I-N? Ada teen takes her bee brilliance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee Stage

SPELLING BE CHAMP: Meet Elliott
Spelling Bee Champ: Elliott Covelle
Spelling Bee Champ: Elliott Covelle
Spelling Bee Champ: Elliott Covelle
Spelling Bee Champ: Elliott Covelle
Spelling Bee Champ: Elliott Covelle
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, and West Michigan has a contender to cheer for — a 14-year-old from Ada, Elliott Covelle, is aiming to bring home a win.

Spelling Bee Champ: Elliott Covelle
Spelling Bee Champ: Elliott Covelle

Elliott is juggling a busy schedule. "I have Odyssey of the Mind worlds. I've been doing soccer since I was three. I'm also doing voice lessons, so I'm singing every week," she said. In addition to her extracurricular activities, Elliott reads nearly four books a week and quips, "I don't sleep like at all."

Spelling Bee Champ: Elliott Covelle
Spelling Bee Champ: Elliott Covelle

Despite her packed schedule, Elliott's dedication has led her to excel on the spelling bee stage. When asked what part of spelling she feels strongest in, she responded, "Probably vocabulary."

Spelling Bee Champ: Elliott Covelle
Spelling Bee Champ: Elliott Covelle

Elliott's spelling prowess is set to be showcased at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., where she will compete against more than 200 of the best spellers from across the nation. She recalls discovering her talent for vocabulary back in fifth grade when she started correcting her friend Grace's spelling.

Spelling Bee Champ: Elliott Covelle
Spelling Bee Champ: Elliott Covelle

In just two years, Elliott transitioned from correcting to competing, quickly realizing her skill: "It didn't take long to figure out it was pretty easy for me to win." Her last tournament win was marked by the word "hagiographer."

SPELLING BE CHAMP: Meet Elliott

The Scripps National Spelling Bee will be broadcasted on ION. The two-night event kicks off with the semifinals on Wednesday, May 28, at 9 p.m. Eastern Time, followed by the finals live on Thursday, May 29, starting at 9 a.m. Eastern Time.

Click here for more details on how to watch the spelling bee

Spelling Bee

Michigan

Meet the Michigan spellers in the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Ready Alert 300X250

Weather Articles

Weather Ready: New Brand, Same Promise