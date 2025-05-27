CAN SHE W-I-N? Ada teen takes her bee brilliance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee Stage

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, and West Michigan has a contender to cheer for — a 14-year-old from Ada, Elliott Covelle, is aiming to bring home a win.

FOX 17 Spelling Bee Champ: Elliott Covelle



Elliott is juggling a busy schedule. "I have Odyssey of the Mind worlds. I've been doing soccer since I was three. I'm also doing voice lessons, so I'm singing every week," she said. In addition to her extracurricular activities, Elliott reads nearly four books a week and quips, "I don't sleep like at all."

FOX 17 Spelling Bee Champ: Elliott Covelle



Despite her packed schedule, Elliott's dedication has led her to excel on the spelling bee stage. When asked what part of spelling she feels strongest in, she responded, "Probably vocabulary."

FOX 17 Spelling Bee Champ: Elliott Covelle



Elliott's spelling prowess is set to be showcased at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., where she will compete against more than 200 of the best spellers from across the nation. She recalls discovering her talent for vocabulary back in fifth grade when she started correcting her friend Grace's spelling.

FOX 17 Spelling Bee Champ: Elliott Covelle



In just two years, Elliott transitioned from correcting to competing, quickly realizing her skill: "It didn't take long to figure out it was pretty easy for me to win." Her last tournament win was marked by the word "hagiographer."

SPELLING BE CHAMP: Meet Elliott

The Scripps National Spelling Bee will be broadcasted on ION. The two-night event kicks off with the semifinals on Wednesday, May 28, at 9 p.m. Eastern Time, followed by the finals live on Thursday, May 29, starting at 9 a.m. Eastern Time.

