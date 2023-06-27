South Haven PD releases traffic plan for July 3 fireworks show

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — City officials in South Haven have released their traffic plan ahead of this year’s fireworks show at the north pier.

The South Haven Police Department (SHPD) says fireworks will be set off Monday, July 3.

We’re told officers and security personnel will be posted across the city and township to assist with public safety before and after the show.

SHPD says the following changes will be made to facilitate public safety on July 3:



Both piers will be closed to the public at 9 a.m.

Command posts will be established at the South Beach parking lot (found west of the filtration plant) and the North Beach triangle.

Bags, containers, etc. may be searched for alcohol or other restricted items.

Loud devices with amplification technology will not be permitted.

Animals will not be allowed on beaches.

Smoking (cigarettes, tobacco, marijuana, etc.) at parks or beaches will not be permitted.

Those who participate in fights or other public disturbances may be arrested.

Officers will boost enforcement of parking infractions.

Erie Street will be converted to an emergency vehicle route. No parking will be allowed. Violations may result in tickets and tow-aways.

The Dyckman Bridge will open for the last time at 9:30 p.m., then it will remain closed until 11:15 p.m.

Below is a map of post-show traffic flow:

City of South Haven

