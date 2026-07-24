Suspect identified in death of 82-year-old Wyoming woman

WYOMING, Mich. — Court records obtained by FOX 17 identified Peggy Dreyer, 82, as the woman found dead outside her Wyoming home.

Kentwood Wyoming Byron Center Person of interest held in Wyoming woman's homicide Josh Berry

James William Jackson, 43, faces a charge of open murder in connection with her death.

MDOC James William Jackson was arrested for the alleged homicide of Peggy Dryer.

Wyoming police found Dreyer outside her home near Marcia and Dunbar streets Monday morning. During their investigation, police identified Jackson as a person of interest, noting that the two knew each other, though their exact relationship remains unclear.

Court documents show Jackson had the same listed address as Dreyer. Those documents also state that "forensic evidence on scene was linked to James Jackson" and that "Dreyer's vehicle was missing and later discovered in his possession."

Indiana State Police spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop Jackson. He led troopers on a high-speed chase, reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour, before he was stopped and taken into custody in the north-central part of the state.

WXMI Peggy Dreyer's home

A search of Michigan Department of Corrections records shows Jackson has a prior criminal record. He was convicted on an aggravated indecent exposure charge in 2013.

His sentence was later extended after he was convicted on multiple counts of assault of a prison employee stemming from 2015 incidents. Jackson was released on July 7 of this year in connection with those cases.

No court date has been set for Jackson.

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