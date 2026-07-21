Person of interest in custody after 82-year-old woman killed in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — A person of interest is in custody after an 82-year-old woman was killed in Wyoming.

Wyoming police responded to a home in the 800 block of Marcia Street Southwest around 6:30 a.m. on July 20 and found the woman dead. Investigators treated the discovery as suspicious.

The Kent County Medical Examiner has officially ruled her death a homicide.

Wyoming police identified a person of interest in the case. Indiana State Police tracked that individual down near Fort Wayne, and that person is now in custody.

Investigators are not releasing the names of anyone involved at this time but say the victim and person of interest knew each other.

The Wyoming Police Department says the investigation is still ongoing. Detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward. You can call the Wyoming Police Department directly or leave a tip by reaching out to Silent Observer.

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