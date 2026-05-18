Police name suspect in Wyoming shooting, ask for help to find him

WYOMING, Mich. — As the search for the suspect in last week's shooting in Wyoming continues, police released his identity in hopes neighbors can help find him.

Daniel Pellot, 35, was named as the suspect in the shooting from May 12 in the Ramblewood Apartments. He remains at large, according to the Wyoming Police Department.

Pellot is described as 5-foot, 11-inch tall and 210 pounds. Investigators said he should not be confronted if seen. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact detectives at (616) 530-7300 or call 911 if there is an emergency situation.

Wyoming Police Department A photo of Daniel Pellot, a suspect in the May 12, 2026 shooting in Wyoming.

The shooting left two people injured: a woman was critically injured; a man suffered a graze wound.

Officers responded to Crooked Tree Road inside Ramblewood Apartments at 7:10 a.m. on May 12 for the shooting. Police have not said what led up to the shooting, nor how they developed Pellot as a suspect in the case.

Anyone with more details on the shooting can submit anonymous tips through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

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