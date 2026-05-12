Woman in critical condition after shooting in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — A woman is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday morning in Wyoming.

Officers responded to the Ramblewood Apartments on 44th Street near Byron Center Avenue around 7:10 a.m. on May 12 and found a woman with a gunshot wound on Crooked Tree Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital and last listed in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection to the case, said the Wyoming Police Department.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact the Wyoming Police Department at (616) 530-7335. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

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