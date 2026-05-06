ELECTION RESULTS: Kentwood, Wyoming school districts pass bond and millage measures

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Voters in two West Michigan school districts approved funding measures Tuesday, with both Kentwood and Wyoming Public Schools securing money for a range of district needs.

Kentwood Public Schools put a $125 million bond measure before voters called the "Safety and Success Bond." The proposal aimed to generate funds for career and STEM-focused spaces, expanded performing arts, district-wide safety improvements, and a new Valleywood Middle School.

Kentwood Wyoming Byron Center Kentwood voters to decide on a $125 million public school bond proposal Waleed Alamleh

According to unofficial results from the Kent County Clerk's Office, voters passed the bond with 3,980 people — 56.21% — voting yes, and 3,101 people — 43.79% — voting no.

Wyoming Public Schools had a millage renewal on the ballot to help continue funding staff, transportation and classroom services. According to unofficial results, the Kent County Clerk's Office reported the millage passed with 1,841 votes — 63.83% — in favor, and 1,043 votes — 36.17% — against.

Kentwood Wyoming Byron Center May 5 ballot includes Wyoming Public Schools millage renewal for 10 years Waleed Alamleh

The millage applies only to non-homestead properties, including rental homes, vacation properties, commercial properties, and industrial properties. Homeowners whose primary residence is in the district will not pay the levy.

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