Here's what voters need to know about the renewal millage for Wyoming Public Schools on the May 5 ballot

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Public Schools has a millage renewal on the May 5 ballot that would continue funding staff, transportation and classroom services.

The millage applies only to non-homestead properties — including rental homes, vacation properties, commercial properties and industrial properties. Homeowners whose primary residence is in the district will not pay this levy.

The proposal renews a millage voters previously approved. If passed, it would extend the current millage rate for 10 more years, generating over $10.3 million in revenue for Wyoming Public Schools in 2027.

Under state law, the maximum non-homestead millage a school district may levy is 18 mills. Under the ballot, an additional 4 mills will be authorized, but the mills will only be levied if the authorized millage is reduced due to the Headlee Amendment.

The Headlee Amendment overrides the 18 mills and is only applied if rollbacks occur and existing property values increase faster than the rate of inflation.

The passing of the millage ensures the district receives the full per-pupil foundation allowance. Wyoming Public Schools says this proposal does not exceed that maximum.

The proposal will be for a period of 10 years, from 2027 to 2036.

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