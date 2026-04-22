KENTWOOD, Mich. — With Election Day two weeks away, voters will decide on a $125 million "Safety and Success Bond" for Kentwood Public Schools on May 5.

The proposal would generate funds for career and STEM-focused spaces, expanded performing arts, district-wide safety improvements, and a new Valleywood Middle School.

WXMI Valleywood could see a new building, after originally being built in 1967.

Valleywood Middle School Principal Jenin Shamali says Kentwood schools can build on what they already offer if the bond proposal is passed.

"I think one of the things about education is it's always evolving," Shamali said."We're always looking at continuous improvement."

WXMI Valleywood Middle School has not seen major renovations since being built in 1967.

The new building would help create more opportunities for teaching, in a more inclusive and modern setting.

"Valleywood was built in the 60s, and that was really the last time there was some real major renovations to the building. You know, our building is great, but it really does limit our opportunities for instructional practices with our kids," Shamali said.

WATCH: Kentwood voters to decide on a $125 million school bond for a new middle school and safety improvements

Kentwood voters to decide on a $125 million public school bond proposal

Approving the bond means Kentwood residents would see a 0.5 mill increase, bringing the total to 4.5 mills. The district says this would cost the average homeowner about $7 a month.

WXMI The proposal will help bring new tech, improved safety regulations, and potentially a new Valleywood Middle School.

The district believes this comes at a good time, with Kentwood schools seeing an enrollment increase of 800 more students over the last 10 years.

Misty McKnight, whose son Emmanuel is a student at Valleywood Middle School, says the cost is no problem.

WXMI This is Emmanuel's first year at Valleywood.

"These students are our future leaders, educators, workforce and potential neighbors in the future. So we really need to invest in our students here," McKnight said.

She is happy with the education he is getting but wants the best for him, and all students. She believes that a new building can help with that.

"I want to ensure that they have equal opportunity for learning and a modernized and safe space. And I'm excited to see where Valleywood will go with this," McKnight said.

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