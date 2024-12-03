Wrap Up West Michigan: Local Organization Provides Free Coats to Those in Need

This winter layering up is key to staying warm, but unfortunately, winter coats are not a given for everybody.

And as the winter weather finally starts to creep in with snow fall and cold temperatures, a newly formed organization out of Spring Lake is looking to help the West Michigan community with a unique concept.



Pop of Good, was started this year by Kristen Horine, but giving back is something she’s used to.

“So, we've kind of as a family, always tried to put care packages together,” Horine said. “We get our warm clothes and make sure they went directly to the source.”

But after a surplus of clothing items to donate this year, Horine thought of the ‘Leave a coat, Take a Coat Rack’,.

It was started after a friend recently opened a business in Grand Haven and wanted to figure out ways to help give back to the community.

“As soon as we did that, we realized there was a lot of need in the community for warm coats,” Horine said. “And it kind of took off from there. So, we started reaching out to organizations that are already doing immense good for the community, and then figuring out how we could help support.”

Which comes at a perfect time as that winter weather really starts to take a swing, with Lake Effect Snow days starting again this season.

So far turnout has been more than good for the pop-up coat racks.

“We see people come in with piles of coats, and then we'll be there the next day or the day after, and many of those coats are gone,” Horine said.

The need is so important that Kristen has helped facilitate the opening of three new coat racks.

One location includes Transfigure Print company in Grand Rapids. Which has some extra support in the form of hygiene care packages.

“Nothing is better sometimes than a warm pair of socks or warm hat or, you know, snack when you haven't had food for a while.” Horine said about the packages, which carries all the essentials. “There's usually toothpaste, toothbrush, a hairbrush, some socks and some protein. We even pack up some first aid kits, soap, triple antibiotic cream.”

Kristen hopes projects like the ‘Take a Coat, Leave a Coat Rack’ can help to inspire others to give back to a community in need.

“We've worked very hard for the place that we are in our lives, but that didn't come without an immense amount of privilege,” Horine said. “I really want people to understand and my boys to understand, that we all have the power to give it the capacity, and whatever that looks like is great.”

You can donate a coat at one of the following locations:

Grand Haven Pizza and Sub Shop: 1005 S Beacon Blvd, Grand Haven, MI 49417

The Find Discount Retail: 807 Robbins Rd, Grand Haven, MI 49417

Transfigure Print Company: 2221 Plainfield Ave NE Suite 107, Grand Rapids, MI 49505

If you're interested in donating to 'Pop of Good' clickhere.

