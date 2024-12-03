Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Over a foot of snow reported in lakeshore communities

Ottawa and Van Buren counties are the hardest hit
SNOW TOTALS
wxmi
SNOW TOTALS
Posted
and last updated

WEST MICHIGAN — The first big snow event of the season start Thanksgiving night. We are now into December and the lake effect snow hasn't stopped for some, and Monday was the heaviest snowfall we've seen in West Michigan this season.

SNOW TOTALS

Areas west of U.S-31 in Ottawa county recorded over 12" of snow in just 12 hours! Snow is still falling along the lakeshore, so expect final numbers to be even higher.

Current radar estimated snow depth has a bubble of 6"+ from Saugatuck to South Haven, too.

ESTIMATED SNOWFALL
ESTIMATED SNOWFALL NEAR I-94

Lake effect snow will continue through midday Tuesday. We expect some to still see 6"+ of new snow!

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Path Forward

A Path Forward