Over a foot of snow reported in lakeshore communities

WEST MICHIGAN — The first big snow event of the season start Thanksgiving night. We are now into December and the lake effect snow hasn't stopped for some, and Monday was the heaviest snowfall we've seen in West Michigan this season.

Areas west of U.S-31 in Ottawa county recorded over 12" of snow in just 12 hours! Snow is still falling along the lakeshore, so expect final numbers to be even higher.

Current radar estimated snow depth has a bubble of 6"+ from Saugatuck to South Haven, too.

Lake effect snow will continue through midday Tuesday. We expect some to still see 6"+ of new snow!

