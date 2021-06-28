Where to celebrate Fourth of July 2021 in West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — Many traditional Fourth of July events are back in West Michigan this year.

Here's a look at which local communities will hold festivities:

Kent County:

Grand Rapids:

- Fireworks, food and other activities at Ah-Nab-Awen Park, 6 p.m.-11 p.m. on July 3. See more details here.

East Grand Rapids:

- Fourth of July Celebration presented by Spectrum Health on July 4. See more details here.

Kentwood:

- Pancake breakfast, 5K race, food, live music before fireworks on July 3. See more details here.

Kent City:

- Fireworks show near the Kent City Plastics building on July 2. See more details here.

Grandville:

- 5K, fireworks, flag raising and more July 3-5. See more details here.

Caledonia:

- parade and fireworks on July 3. See more details here.

Alto:

- Campau/Kettle Lake fireworks on July 3. See more details here.

- Fireworks at Lakeside Community Church on July 3. See more details here.

Ada:

- Parade, classic car show and fireworks on July 3. See more details here.

Kalamazoo County:

Kalamazoo:

- Growlers home games with fireworks on July 3 and 4. See more details here.

- Race at Kalamazoo Speedway plus fireworks on July 3. See more details here.

- Free concert from the Kalamazoo Symphony at Bronson Park. See more details here.

- Fireworks at Gull Lake Country Club on July 4. See more details here.

Calhoun County:

Battle Creek:

- Fireworks show at Battle Creek Executive Airport on July 1 and 4. See more details here.

Allegan County:

Allegan:

- Jubilee 2021 in downtown Allegan on July 3. See more details here.

Dorr Township:

- Fireworks show at Dorr Township Park on July 3. See more details here.

Muskegon County:

Muskegon:

- Fireworks display on July 3. See more details here.

Ludington:

- Freedom Festival Grand Parade 1-4 p.m. on July 4 and fireworks. See more details here.

Silver Lake State Park:

- Thunder Over the Dunes fireworks show on July 4. See more details here.