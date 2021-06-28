Where to celebrate Fourth of July 2021 in West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — Many traditional Fourth of July events are back in West Michigan this year.
Here's a look at which local communities will hold festivities:
Kent County:
Grand Rapids:
- Fireworks, food and other activities at Ah-Nab-Awen Park, 6 p.m.-11 p.m. on July 3. See more details here.
East Grand Rapids:
- Fourth of July Celebration presented by Spectrum Health on July 4. See more details here.
Kentwood:
- Pancake breakfast, 5K race, food, live music before fireworks on July 3. See more details here.
Kent City:
- Fireworks show near the Kent City Plastics building on July 2. See more details here.
Grandville:
- 5K, fireworks, flag raising and more July 3-5. See more details here.
Caledonia:
- parade and fireworks on July 3. See more details here.
Alto:
- Campau/Kettle Lake fireworks on July 3. See more details here.
- Fireworks at Lakeside Community Church on July 3. See more details here.
Ada:
- Parade, classic car show and fireworks on July 3. See more details here.
Kalamazoo County:
Kalamazoo:
- Growlers home games with fireworks on July 3 and 4. See more details here.
- Race at Kalamazoo Speedway plus fireworks on July 3. See more details here.
- Free concert from the Kalamazoo Symphony at Bronson Park. See more details here.
- Fireworks at Gull Lake Country Club on July 4. See more details here.
Calhoun County:
Battle Creek:
- Fireworks show at Battle Creek Executive Airport on July 1 and 4. See more details here.
Allegan County:
Allegan:
- Jubilee 2021 in downtown Allegan on July 3. See more details here.
Dorr Township:
- Fireworks show at Dorr Township Park on July 3. See more details here.
Muskegon County:
Muskegon:
- Fireworks display on July 3. See more details here.
--
Ludington:
- Freedom Festival Grand Parade 1-4 p.m. on July 4 and fireworks. See more details here.
Silver Lake State Park:
- Thunder Over the Dunes fireworks show on July 4. See more details here.