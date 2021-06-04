Grandville's Fourth of July fireworks will take place this year

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Several of Grandville’s Fourth of July celebrations will proceed this year – including the Monday, July 5 fireworks show – thanks to the state’s elimination of pandemic restrictions for outdoor gatherings.

All of the city’s events that weren’t previously canceled will continue, according to a news release Friday.

That includes the following:

5K race on July 3 at 8 a.m.

Patriotic Trail: July 1-5 on the Buck Creek Trail from Mill Race Park to Canal Avenue

#10 School Open House at Heritage Park on July 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Baseball and softball games on July 3 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Flag raising at Wedgwood Park on July 5 at 8:30 a.m.

Flyover of WWII vintage aircraft on July 5 at 11 a.m.

Food vendors and entertainment at Grandville Middle School on July 5 from 5 p.m. until sundown

Fireworks show on July 5 at about 10 p.m.

Some events were already canceled, including the traditional pancake breakfast, parade, craft show and penny carnival.

Food vendors and music will be part of the fireworks show event, though details haven’t been confirmed yet, according to city officials.