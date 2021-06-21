City of Kentwood details Fourth of July celebration plans

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The City of Kentwood has a full day of activities planned Saturday, July 3 for its annual Fourth of July celebration.

Activities will include a pancake breakfast, 5K race, parade, carnival and live music, leading up to fireworks at dusk, according to a news release Monday.

“We are excited about the return of Kentwood’s Fourth of July celebration with a variety of activities community members of all ages can enjoy,” Kentwood Mayor Stephen Kepley said. “We welcome our residents to join us as we celebrate our nation’s independence.”

The $5-per-person pancake breakfast will take place at the Kent District Library – Kentwood Branch from 7-9:30 a.m. It includes pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee and is free for ages 5 and under.

Racers of all ages will gather next door at 7:30 a.m. at the Kentwood City Hall parking lot for registration and packet pickup for the NN Mobile Solutions 5K Race & Fun Walk.

The chip-timed race will start at 8:30 a.m., with the start and finish in front of City Hall.

Participants will loop through nearby neighborhoods before coming back on the paved East West Trail to finish. No baby strollers, roller skates, dogs or bicycles will be allowed on the course.

All participants will receive a finisher medal and shirt for the race.

Shirts are not guaranteed unless registered before June 21.

Following the race will be a parade at 9:30 a.m., which will start at Crestwood Middle School, travel south on Walma Avenue to Breton Avenue SE, then turn west on 52nd Street SE and end at Challenger Elementary School.

Kentwood will honor essential workers this year by having them lead the parade.

From 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., there will be a carnival at City Hall featuring a variety of rides that will be cleaned between riders and carnival games for all ages.

Individual tickets will cost $1 each and wristbands will be available for $20.

City Hall will also be the hub for the evening celebrations from 4-10 p.m.

Community booths, a beer tent and food trucks will line the lawn behind City Hall, and a variety of bands will perform live music leading up the fireworks show at dusk.

The fireworks will be viewable from City Hall and surrounding areas.

A section of Walma Avenue near City Hall from Fire Station #1 to the roundabout will be closed all day to allow pedestrians to safely cross the street and take part in the activities.

City officials are looking for volunteers for the celebration. Those interested may sign up here.