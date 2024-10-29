WHAT’S NEW IN ROAD CONSTRUCTION: Kalamazoo and Muskegon counties

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Here’s what’s new today on West Michigan’s roads.
Kalamazoo: S. Burdick Street closed at Balch Street (between Stockbridge Avenue and Reed Street).
- October 29 – November 15.
- Water infrastructure work on Balch Street.
Muskegon County: US-31 northbound right lane closed from Lakewood Dr Mile 125 to Colby Road Exit 128.
- Tuesday, October 29 – Wednesday October 30
Kent County: Dean Lake Avenue closed for paving.
- Wednesday, Oct. 29. Schedule is day-to-day.
List from Oct 28
