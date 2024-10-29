Watch Now
WHAT’S NEW IN ROAD CONSTRUCTION: Kalamazoo and Muskegon counties

FOX 17
Posted

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Here’s what’s new today on West Michigan’s roads.

Kalamazoo: S. Burdick Street closed at Balch Street (between Stockbridge Avenue and Reed Street).

  • October 29 – November 15. 
  • Water infrastructure work on Balch Street. 

Muskegon County: US-31 northbound right lane closed from Lakewood Dr Mile 125 to Colby Road Exit 128.

  • Tuesday, October 29 – Wednesday October 30 

Kent County: Dean Lake Avenue closed for paving.

  • Wednesday, Oct. 29. Schedule is day-to-day.

