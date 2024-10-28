Watch Now
WHAT’S NEW IN ROAD CONSTRUCTION: Division closed north of 28th Street

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here’s what’s new today on West Michigan’s roads.

  • Grand Rapids: Division Avenue closed at Plaster Creek north of 28th Street. Replacing the pavement north and south of the bridge over Plaster Creek. 
  • October 28 – November 4 
  • Detour: Madison Avenue between 28th and Alger streets. 

Grand Rapids: Kalamazoo Avenue southbound closed just south of 28th Street.

  • Monday, October 28, 7 a.m., through Friday, November 8, 4 p.m. 
  • Water main work. 
  • Detour: Breton Road to 32nd Street to Kalamazoo Avenue. 

Norton Shores: Getty Street closed between Airline Road and Wayne Street.

  • Friday, October 25, through Saturday, November 9. 
  • Sewer work. 
  • Detour: Airline Highway and Summit Avenue. 

