What emergency supplies do you keep in the car?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Winter weather caused a pileup along I-94 and shut down the freeway earlier this week. People were left waiting in their cars.

FOX 17 hit the streets on Wednesday to ask folks what types of supplies they keep in their vehicles in case of bad weather.

“Hat, gloves, a blanket, my snow little scraper and things. And a bottle of water,” Jessica Chavez said.

This is Jessica Chavez's second winter in West Michigan. She moved from Texas.

“My neighbor likes to remind me that last year was nothing. So I think this year, we’re just going to try to extra boots. My mom’s been knitting me some hats, which is really nice of her,” Chavez said.

Chavez was one of the people FOX 17 talked with outside of Alger Hardware in the Alger Heights neighborhood of Grand Rapids.

The owner of Alger Hardware, Bill DeJong has an idea for what drivers should have on hand.

“One of the things I was just thinking of would be windshield washer solvent,” Alger Hardware owner Bill DeJong said. “Because you get ice on your window, and frost. That’ll help clear the frost off,” he continued.

FOX 17 keeps a shovel, emergency kit, jumper cables and phone charger in our news vehicles to be prepared. Kim Akridge is also prepared.

“My snow brush. And I have a little shovel I keep in there in case I get stuck,” Kim Akridge said.

Kitty litter can also come in handy if you get stuck, DeJong says.

Impactful winter weather is expected throughout the rest of the work week.

