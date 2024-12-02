Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Multi-vehicle crash shuts down stretch of I-94 between Watervliet & Hartford

I-94 Watervliet crash MDOT cam.png
Michigan Department of Transportation
Vehicles slowly exit I-94 eastbound at the Watervliet exit after a multi-vehicle crash shut down the expressway.
I-94 Watervliet crash MDOT cam.png
Posted
and last updated

HARTFORD, Mich. — Monday's concentrated lake effect snow bands along the lakeshore have snarled traffic along one of the state's busiest expressways.

I-94 is closed in both directions between Watervliet and Hartford. The closure was announced on Monday around 1:11 p.m.

Michigan State Police shared on social media the closure is due to a multi-vehicle crash. Troopers report heavy snow along that stretch of freeway.

An MDOT traffic camera positioned at the Watervliet exit shows a line of vehicles and tractor trailers slowly leaving the freeway.

WARNINGS & ADVISORIES POSTED

Local News

Significant Lake Effect Snow Likely with deteriorating travel conditions

Reece Cole

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Path Forward

A Path Forward