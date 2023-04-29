Weekend events in West Michigan for April 29

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — April may go out on a dreary note, but hopefully, lots of fun events can make you think about going outside this weekend.

The Grand Rapids Ballet 50th year continues with Ballet + Broadway. It features three theater acts and depicts the challenges of a love story during World War II.

IT also features music from the 1940 band Who Cares.

The last night of the show is Saturday at the Peter Martin Wege Theatre in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum and the Grand Rapids Amateur Astronomical Society is hosting a Statewide Astronomy Night.

It's happening Saturday night at 8:30 at the Veen Observatory in Lowell Township.

Attendees can look up at the night sky via observatory telescopes or ones provided by the Grand Rapids Amateur Astronomical Association. You can also take a tour of the facility.

There will also be other space activities led by educators from GVSU, Hot Cocoa will also be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event starts at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Annual Spring Carnival is back at Lamar Park in Wyoming. Through May 7, families can enjoy lots of rides, games and food.

Ticket sales from the carnival go to support youth scholarships and other city programs.

The Ottawa County Parks Foundation is hosting Art for the Parks. A pop-up art sale to benefit parks in the county.

It's happening at the Hemlock Crossing Nature Education Center in West Olive Saturday from 5-8 p.m. A $10 donation and 10% of sales will go to support the foundation.

The Humane Society of West Michigan is welcoming kitten season with a Kitten Shower. It's being held at the Humane Society of West Michigan Saturday from 11-2pm.

All it takes is a can of cat food to get in. The Humane Society also made an Amazon Wishlist for its kittens.