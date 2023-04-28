Wyoming Spring Carnival returns for 10 days, supports youth scholarships

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Spring Carnival is returning with rides, games, food and prizes.

It kicks off its first of 10 days on Friday, April 28.

It's a seasonal tradition in the City of Wyoming, and the support gives all kids the opportunity to get active and get involved in extracurriculars.

The city's Parks and Recreation Department said the event is super special for them as part of the proceeds go back to them for youth scholarships.

"Recreation really is one of the foundations for leadership, the social-emotional skills that you learn when you sit on a time and have to work together. You build relationships, you build friendships. It really is just a wonderful entry point for a lot of our kids in this community," said City of Wyoming's Director of Parks and Recreation Krashawn Martin.

Kids are given the opportunity to get involved in Taekwondo, soccer, dance, gymnastics and even art classes.

"Anyone that, of any income level and background is able to have access to all of our recreation programs, so if you want to try dance, soccer, gymnastics, we are really that entry point for folks in the community, and we want every single child in Wyoming to be able to experience those programs," said Martin.

Dates and times are as follows:



Monday-Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Friday from 2 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Admission is free but costs for rides vary. An unlimited wristband is also available for purchase online for a discount.

Click here for more information.