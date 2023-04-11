Statewide Astronomy Night to be held at the Veen Observatory on April 29

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) and Grand Rapids Amateur Astronomical Association (GRAAA) have announced that they will be hosting a Statewide Astronomy Night. The event will be held on Saturday, April 29 at 8:30 p.m. at the Veen Observatory in Lowell Township.

Visitors will be able to see the night sky through observatory telescopes and telescopes provided by members of the Grand Rapids Amateur Astronomical Association. Tours of the facility will also be available. There will also be space activities led by educators from Grand Valley State University and the museum’s Roger That! program. A presentation will also be held about the GRAAA and the Veen Observatory.

Hot cocoa will also be served to guests on a first-come, first-served basis.

Grand Rapids Public Museum Grand Rapids Amateur Astronomical Association

The Statewide Astronomy Night is part of Michigan State University’s Science Festival, which is held every April.

“Thanks to our long-standing partnership with the Michigan State University Science Festival and the GRAAA, we are thrilled to once again host this free event for the community,” said GRPM Planetarium Manager Jack Daleske. “It’s a unique chance to explore the night sky using both our observatory telescopes and those provided by the GRAAA, and to learn alongside enthusiastic astronomy fans who are eager to share their knowledge about the mysteries of the universe.”

The Statewide Astronomy Night will be held at the Veen Observatory on Saturday, April 29 at 8:30 p.m.

