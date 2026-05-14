John Ball Zoo rules out Walker site for potential aquarium

WALKER, Mich. — The search for where a proposed aquarium could go in West Michigan will continue after the committee behind the effort ruled out a riverfront site in Walker.

On Thursday, the John Ball Zoo Aquarium Committee announced it would not pursue the Fenske property. The 191-acre former landfill sits along the Grand River, just south of Johnson and Millennium parks near Wilson Avenue and Butterworth Street.

In a statement released on May 14, Mark Janes, who serves as Vice Chairman on the John Ball Zoo Board and Chairman of the zoo's Aquarium Committee, said the site does not meet the needs of the project.

"We extend our sincere appreciation to the Fenske property owner for his patience and collaboration as we worked through this decision," said Janes. "The due diligence process will proceed on several other Kent County sites."

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The committee said it would not be answering further questions about the search for an aquarium location.

So far, the Walker site was the only one that leaders publicly confirmed. Mayor Gary Carey told FOX 17 in 2025 the former landfill was one of the last spaces in the city that remained undeveloped, but it had decades of environmental challenges any developer would need to deal with.

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When asked whether the city was banking on the aquarium for the site, Mayor Carey said he just wanted to see the project be built in West Michigan.

"The message that we're sending as a city, if it goes there, great," said Carey. "And if it ends up in another part of the West Michigan community, fantastic as well, because we all benefit from it."

While it isn't clear what other locations are being considered for the aquarium, Grand Rapids Mayor David LaGrand told FOX 17 in December the possibility of a downtown spot remained viable.

"One of the things that cities tend to do is go vertical, non-horizontal," LaGrand said. "Boston has a great aquarium. It's vertical, it's not horizontal. Atlanta, has got a great aquarium. My staff, did a quick survey of where are the really cool aquariums in the United States, and all the ones that left out, none of them were on 200 acre parcels."

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In Thursday's statement, Janes committed to finding a space that balances conservation, education, community, and compassion.

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