GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Mayor David LaGrand is approaching his first anniversary in office, marking nearly a year of progress on key campaign issues since taking the oath in January.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW:

GR Mayor David LaGrand FULL INTERVIEW

"We are a great city. We are doing well. I just feel so glad to be able to be part of this community," LaGrand said. "I think maybe the biggest thing I've been happy about in the last year is transition things, making sure that we don't miss a beat on anything we're working on in the city."

FOX 17

Housing remains a top priority for LaGrand, an issue he identified as critical when I interviewed him 11 months ago, just days after he was sworn in.

FOX 17

"One thing that we can't fix at the local level is building code issues. I'm in conversations with folks at the state level, state representatives, so I hope we'll be bringing forth some legislation that will help us do some smart building code shifts," LaGrand said. “The local question largely comes down to zoning. So I'll give you an example. I was at a project a while ago, a new house went up, and I asked, why wasn't this a duplex.”

FOX 17

The city reports 346 new housing units have been built so far in 2025, though that number is incomplete because the city stopped publishing data after the September economic development projects meeting. Instead, the city now points to new housing permits issued, which total 1,010 — a significantly higher number.

LaGrand said there's been a shift in the type of housing the city wants to prioritize.

Grand Rapids mayor reflects on first year in office, housing priorities

"Building a world where we have more duplexes really is going to help us with the affordability thing. More than building single-family homes is so we're going to keep building single-family homes because people want them," LaGrand said.

While much attention focuses on major downtown developments like the amphitheater and soccer stadium, LaGrand hopes another significant project will choose Grand Rapids as its home.

When asked about discussions regarding a new aquarium, LaGrand confirmed talks are ongoing.

"I know a big discussion right now is the new aquarium not here in the city of GR," I said.

"Not yet," LaGrand replied.

When pressed about efforts to bring the aquarium to the city despite limited open space, LaGrand pointed to successful vertical aquarium models in other cities.

"I think the answer, there are a couple of things there. The first is, one of the things that cities tend to do is go vertical, non-horizontal," LaGrand said. "Boston has a great aquarium. It's vertical, it's not horizontal. Atlanta, has got a great aquarium. My staff, did a quick survey of where are the really cool aquariums in the United States, and all the ones that left out, none of them were on 200 acre parcels."

Daren Bower

The new event spaces have raised parking concerns among residents. LaGrand outlined potential solutions involving private partnerships and technology, like an app that businesses could get a percentage of revenue from.

"People will be able to use their phones and park in your parking lot. You'll get some revenue. The city will get some revenue. And the world gets to use your 50 parking spots when there's a soccer game going on," LaGrand said.

During our almost hour-long conversation, we also discussed immigration enforcement, public safety, and funding challenges as the city faces potential clawbacks from both state and federal government sources.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube