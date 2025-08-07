New look at plans for potential aquarium on former Walker landfill

WALKER, Mich. — The city of Walker is poised to make history in West Michigan with a proposed aquarium that could bring millions of visitors to the area. The ambitious project is set to transform a 191-acre parcel behind John Ball Zoo, formerly used as a landfill, into a vibrant aquatic destination.

Walker Mayor Gary Carey highlighted the significance of the site, noting it is the last undeveloped piece of land in Walker, located just south of Johnson Park along the Grand River.

The aquarium campus would set up new access to the river and walkways through the wetlands. It would all be under the umbrella of the John Ball Zoo.

Renderings show coral reefs, sharks swimming in deep water tanks, and even a sturgeon exhibit. Sturgeon actually live in the Grand River.

The mix of old landfill and existing wetlands is important.

Peter D'Arenzio, CEO of the John Ball Zoo, addressed the environmental considerations in a statement:

We are currently working with experts and the State of Michigan to perform due diligence on the potential aquarium site to ensure the project has a positive impact on our air, land and water while expanding our mission of saving wildlife and wild places and bringing huge economic benefits to our region. Peter D'Arienzo, CEO, John Ball Zoo

D'Arenzio also shared the economic projections for the project.

Research shows the aquarium will have a profound economic impact on West Michigan, attracting an estimated one million visitors in its first year and generating more than $3.4 billion in net economic impact during its first decade of operations. It will also generate more than $268 million in state and local tax revenue over 10 years. Peter D'Arienzo, CEO, John Ball Zoo

At this pint, everything about the aquarium is subject to change depending on environmental impact, funding, and more.

