Venturing out on Lake Michigan ice? Here's how the Coast Guard prepares for rescues

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Ice coverage on the Lake Michigan lake shore and warmer temperatures are inviting adventure seekers and photographers to venture out onto the ice to explore. But there are lurking dangers to keep in mind.



First responders certainly don't advise it but the Coast Guard has tips if you do and are prepared if emergencies happen.

According to the Coast Guard Station Grand Haven, they have not received rescue calls in the last couple of years but they remain trained and ready go.

On Thursday, their crew showed Fox 17 how they prepare for ice rescues. The best way to do that is hands on, on the ice and in the water.

This week they also conducted and passed mandatory ice equipment inspections.

They have plenty of equipment at their disposal including a 15 foot skiff to transport crews and victims on top of the ice.

They also have MARSARS shuttle boards.

"It's a board that we use when we come up and make an approach on somebody, we can actually slip them onto the board and pull them off safely," explained Petty Officer Ryan Ness.

They don't recommend going out on the Lake Michigan ice because of how it freezes.

Petty Officer Ness said, "those ridges form and that does become hollow underneath so you do have to be careful of that."

Despite the advice, they know people will still explore so keep an easy to remember acronym in mind: ICE.

'I' is for being informed. Know the conditions like air and water temperature and ice thickness.

'C' is for clothing. You'll obviously want to be warm but consider wearing something bright and reflective so others can see you in an emergency.

'E' is for equipment . Ice picks and screw drivers can help get you out of the ice if you fall in.

"The other thing I want to bring up is a buddy system," Petty Officer Ness added. "So always have a buddy with you, and oftentimes, if you're with somebody right there, usually they can help you out."

It's important to note, as fast as they try to respond, it's only as fast as the conditions allow. While they want to ensure your safety, they have to make sure their crew is safe as well.

