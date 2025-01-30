Grand Haven Public Safety warns Lake Michigan ice is not safe to walk on

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The ice on Lake Michigan is beautiful but dangerous. At any time, you can go through an ice hole just like a woman and her dog did last weekend. Grand Haven Public Safety is warning visitors that the ice is not safe.

“The snow peaks and the ice shelves look beautiful, but it's very unstable and unpredictable,” said Grand Haven Public Safety Director Chief Nichole Hudson.

She says the ice can be thin in spots with voids and flowing water.

“There's no safe ice at all, and so there's going to be holes that are being hidden by snow. The shifting of the ice shelves because of that running water underneath; it just creates an unsafe environment,” said Chief Hudson.

Last Saturday, a woman was walking on the ice when her dog fell into a hole. She dove headfirst into the hole to rescue her dog but then was trapped herself. She was rescued by three bystanders who saw her go into the ice.

“We were very fortunate on Saturday that there were bystanders that were able to actually get that woman out. But that's not always going to be the case,” said Chief Hudson.

Grand Haven resident Heidi Clinansmith was walking her dog Penny with a friend on the sand; neither was about to venture out onto the ice.

“I think it's just common sense. On a really warm day, it's going to be that type of weather out there. It's moving water underneath this stuff,” said Grand Haven resident Heidi Clinansmith.

“I have been tempted to go out there. ... I'm an adventurous person, but it's better to be safe,” said Grand Haven resident Savannah Coleman.

Chief Hudson says even the ice close to shore is dangerous because it is impossible to know when there is water under the ice.

“Right now, we're on solid, frozen ground because it's very shallow. So, you really have to make sure where the beach starts and where the water ends. And so, if you're questioning it, you're probably too far,” said Chief Hudson.

Remember, nice days like Thursday can be deceiving.

“It is beautiful. It's something that you would love to see, and we just don't want to see people on it,” said Chief Hudson.

Chief Hudson wants to remind you that if you go onto Lake Michigan, you are putting your own life — and those who will try to save you — at risk.

