OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. — A toxicology report has been released in connection to the death of a Grant Township 4-year-old.

The victim had fentanyl in his system when he died, the toxicology report explains.

The boy was found unresponsive and later died after being transported to a Shelby Township hospital in July.

Deputies say two people were arrested Friday. They currently face manslaughter and child abuse charges.

READ MORE: 2 arrested in July death of Oceana County 4-year-old

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube