OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. — An autopy is scheduled for Saturday after a 4-year-old boy died in Oceana County.

Deputies got called to an address on West Clay Road in Grant Township around 3:20 p.m. Friday.

Deputies say medics found a boy not breathing and tried to save him. He was taken to Lakeshore Hospital in Shelby where he died.

Investigators are looking into the circumstances that caused his death but haven’t released additional information. They hope to learn more from the autopsy results.

Oceana County Victim’s Services and Oceana Child Protective Services were on scene.

The Oceana County Sheriff’s Department is heading the investigation.

“Please keep this family in your prayers,” Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast stated in a news release.