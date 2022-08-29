Watch Now
2 arrested in July death of Oceana County 4-year-old

Oceana County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 4:53 PM, Aug 29, 2022
OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of an Oceana County 4-year-old.

The boy reportedly died at a Shelby Township hospital after being found unresponsive in Grant Township in early July.

The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Jacob Shutter and 29-year-old Jodi Neino were taken into custody on Friday.

They both face charges related to manslaughter and child abuse in the second degree, deputies explain.

We’re told both suspects posted bond.

READ MORE: Documents detail hours leading up to 4-year-old's death

