Tens of thousands head to check out Tulip Time Festival

HOLLAND, MI — Tourists from all over the world are making their way to Holland. You only have a couple more days to check out all the beautiful blooms.

The summer heat is bringing the crowds into downtown Tulip City.

It was a jazzy Friday in downtown Holland. People are taking in the sights and the sounds of the Tulip Time Festival.

"I think economically speaking, we have left Holland a little healthier," Sheila Heikkinen said.

Thousands like Heikkinen are taking their time to see what the Tulip Time Festival offers.

"We have already welcomed over 50,000 people in the seven days of the festival, which are huge numbers. We still have another weekend that should be just as busy," Windmill Island Gardens Development Manager Matt Helmus told FOX17.

Many often check out Windmill Island Gardens and then head into downtown. Heikkinen is with her travel group of over 50 people from the Upper Peninsula and Wisconsin.

"It's been a wonderful day," Heikkinen said.

Heikkinen and her group are visiting for a few days. They didn't waste any time in making sure they had a piece of Western Michigan to bring back home.

"There's been one or two gift shops that I may have visited. We have a few professional shoppers here. They've done very well packing the bus," Heikkinen added.

They weren't the only ones spending money.

"We have sold a lot of wooden shoes this year. I think people thought after two years of no tulip time have needed all new shoes this year. So, we sold a boatload of wooden shoes," Nelis' Dutch Village Team Leader Christine DelPreto said.

Nelis' Dutch Village saw one of its better years after a couple of years of people mostly avoiding large crowds.

"We're just hoping to meet everybody's needs in the community for whatever they are looking for, anything Dutch we hope you can find it here," DelPreto said.

