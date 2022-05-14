Tulip Time 2022: Final weekend events

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tulip Time is drawing to a close, but there are still plenty of things to see and do in the festival’s last 48 hours!
Here is the complete event schedule for Tulip Time 2022’s final weekend:
Saturday, May 14
- Walking Tours: 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Window on the Waterfront
- Zeeland Girl Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Holland Armory
- Tulip Time Quilt Show: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Beechwood Church
- Tulip Immersion Garden: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Ottawa County Fairgrounds
- Tall Ship Dockside Tours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Boatwerks East Dock
- Carnival: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Civic Center Lot
- Volksparade: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
8th from Columbia to Van Raalte and 24th
- Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance: 1:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.
8th Street between River and College
- Fireworks: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Kollen Park
- Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance: 6:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Centennial Park
- Guys on Ice: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Holland Community Theatre
- Chase Bryant: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Civic Center
- Dutch Dance: 7 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
Centennial Park
Sunday, May 15
- Walking Tours: 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Window on the Waterfront
- Immersion Garden/Potted Tulip Sale: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ottawa County Fairgrounds
- Zeeland Girl Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Holland Armory
- VIP Walking Tour: 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Window on the Waterfront
- Tulip Time Quilt Show: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Beechwood Church
- Carnival: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Civic Center Lot
See the festival's events page for more information.