Tulip Time 2022: Final weekend events

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tulip Time is drawing to a close, but there are still plenty of things to see and do in the festival’s last 48 hours!

Here is the complete event schedule for Tulip Time 2022’s final weekend:

Saturday, May 14

Walking Tours: 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Window on the Waterfront

Zeeland Girl Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Holland Armory

Tulip Time Quilt Show: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Beechwood Church

Tulip Immersion Garden: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ottawa County Fairgrounds

Tall Ship Dockside Tours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Boatwerks East Dock

Carnival: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Civic Center Lot

Volksparade: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

8th from Columbia to Van Raalte and 24th

Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance: 1:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

8th Street between River and College

Fireworks: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Kollen Park

Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance: 6:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Centennial Park

Guys on Ice: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Holland Community Theatre

Chase Bryant: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Civic Center

Dutch Dance: 7 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Centennial Park

Sunday, May 15

Walking Tours: 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Window on the Waterfront

Immersion Garden/Potted Tulip Sale: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ottawa County Fairgrounds

Zeeland Girl Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Holland Armory

VIP Walking Tour: 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Window on the Waterfront

Tulip Time Quilt Show: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Beechwood Church

Carnival: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Civic Center Lot

See the festival's events page for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube