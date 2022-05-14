Watch
Community

Actions

Tulip Time 2022: Final weekend events

Fireworks file photo.jpg
file photo
Fireworks file photo.jpg
Posted at 8:27 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 20:29:25-04

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tulip Time is drawing to a close, but there are still plenty of things to see and do in the festival’s last 48 hours!

Here is the complete event schedule for Tulip Time 2022’s final weekend:

Saturday, May 14

  • Walking Tours: 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    Window on the Waterfront
  • Zeeland Girl Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    Holland Armory
  • Tulip Time Quilt Show: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    Beechwood Church
  • Tulip Immersion Garden: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    Ottawa County Fairgrounds
  • Tall Ship Dockside Tours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    Boatwerks East Dock
  • Carnival: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
    Civic Center Lot
  • Volksparade: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
    8th from Columbia to Van Raalte and 24th
  • Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance: 1:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.
    8th Street between River and College
  • Fireworks: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
    Kollen Park
  • Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance: 6:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
    Centennial Park
  • Guys on Ice: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    Holland Community Theatre
  • Chase Bryant: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
    Civic Center
  • Dutch Dance: 7 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
    Centennial Park

Sunday, May 15

  • Walking Tours: 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    Window on the Waterfront
  • Immersion Garden/Potted Tulip Sale: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    Ottawa County Fairgrounds
  • Zeeland Girl Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    Holland Armory
  • VIP Walking Tour: 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
    Window on the Waterfront
  • Tulip Time Quilt Show: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    Beechwood Church
  • Carnival: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    Civic Center Lot

See the festival's events page for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News