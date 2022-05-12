Get a chance to see the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile at this year's Tulip Time Festival

HOLLAND, Mich. — This weekend there will be a new attraction at Holland Tulip Time Festival that's a summer icon: Oscar Mayer Wienermobile!

You can 'ketchup' with the Wienermobile and meet its hotdogger, which is what the driver of the 27-foot hot dog on wheels is called, at three different events this weekend.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be at the Kinderparade on May 12, Fate’s Food Markets 100th Anniversary in Remus on May 13, and the Volksparade on May 14.

For a full list of Tulip Time 20221 events, click here.

