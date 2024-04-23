'We too are praying': Sheriff's Office responds to family of teen hit by cruiser

WYOMING, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office says it is praying for the teen who remains in the hospital with serious injuries, but also remains steadfast in its view that the young man is the one to blame for his injuries.

Family says 17-year-old Riley Doggett was a passenger in a stolen car being pursued by Kent County deputies on Monday, April 8. The stolen vehicle went off the road near Division Avenue and 32nd Street in Wyoming, hitting a number of parked cars. Two people from the stolen car got out and ran. One of them was Doggett, who was struck by a cruiser.

Doggett suffered serious head injuries, including a brain bleed and a stroke. Loved ones tell FOX 17 they are waiting for a miracle.

One day after FOX 17 spoke with Doggett's family, the Kent County Sheriff's Office issued a response to our story. A spokesperson says, "We too are praying for Riley's recovery."

"Although it is tragic when a young life is impacted, it's important to understand this pursuit started when a stolen vehicle was observed ramming an uninvolved car, jeopardizing the safety of our entire community."

The sheriff's office does say the deputy did not intend to hit Riley with their cruiser, and puts the weight of responsibility on the teen's shoulders.

"This incident is a direct result of the inherent risk accompanying the serious criminal activity that Riley was engaged in during the weeks and months leading up to this incident."

The safety of our community is our primary mission. We will continue to safeguard it. This department is committed to the highest degree of professionalism, and we are dedicated to serving our community and supporting our deputies. Kent County Sheriff's Office

