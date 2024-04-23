Loved ones gather to pray for teenager hit by deputy vehicle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dozens gathered in downtown Grand Rapids on Monday for a prayer vigil for Riley Doggett.

The 17-year-old is currently seeking treatment at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

They were outside praying, hoping that one day, their loved one could leave the hospital.

"I believe a miracle can happen, but we have to continue praying and having faith. Please don't stop talking about Samuel or Riley ever or anyone that has been hurt by police," his sister Taylor Daniels said.

Doggett's family says he's hanging on and fighting for his life.

Taylor Daniels

His mother, brother and sister were all holding onto each other as many expressed their frustrations about what happened to Doggett.

Many asked for answers and accountability.

Doggett's family was asking for the dash cam video to be released. They're also asking for charges against the deputy driving the car that allegedly hit the teenager.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office explains there was a pursuit that ended near 32nd and Division. They add they were chasing a stolen car when it crashed into two cars in a car lot, and the occupants ran away.

Daniels said her brother was the passenger in that car. She adds when her brother got out, he was allegedly hit by a deputy that sent him to the hospital.

One person at the vigil had a sign explaining that running doesn't justify death.

Daniels had this to say to the deputy:

"Why? What was going through your mind? Was every option used to stop this chase? Did it not go through your mind, 'Ok, this chase got up to 120 mph.' I know you want to stop them, but you're going through counties. Did it not go through your mind that someone is going to get hurt?"

The Kent County Sheriff's Office explains that they did take one person into custody after that crash involving Doggett.

Michigan State Police is leading the investigation. At this point, MSP does not have any further updates.

READ MORE: Family of teenager hit, hurt by deputy's vehicle 'waiting for a miracle'

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube