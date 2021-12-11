Superintendent brings in local prosecutor to discuss posting online

SCHOOLS ARE LOOKING TO INFORM STUDENTS OF THE CONSEQUENCES OF MAKING FALSE THREATS. — "It's definitely been a hot topic in our house," Oakridge Public Schools parent Crystal Miklosovic said.

Miklosovic and her family have stayed on top of the latest news about threats made towards school districts in West Michigan.

"We want kids and staff to be safe in schools. These threats do not belong in our communities," Oakridge Public Schools Superintendent Tom Livezey said.

On Thursday, the superintendent told families one Oakridge Middle School student recently went on Snapchat about their plan to blow up the school "so…part two is going to be later."

Thankfully, someone quickly reported the threat to authorities. Law enforcement was at the child's house in two hours. Officers then transported the student to a youth home.

Officials say after a closer look, the student had letters from the superintendent about the seriousness of these threats on their phone.

"What they put online is there forever. People can screenshot it," Livezey said.

Crystal Miklosovic's three children are in eighth, sixth, and fourth grade, and two of them have phones.

"We, we used to just let them have what they wanted. And we would periodically take their phones and check them and go over what was what they were doing," Miklosovic told FOX17.

She says for apps on their phones, they discuss if the kids can download them, but one time, her oldest just downloaded Snapchat.

"We found that he had Snapchat when we told him that he couldn't have Snapchat," she said.

Since then, the family added Google Link to the children's phones.

"So what it does is it allows us to see every single app that they download, how much time they spend on each app, you can set up time limits. You know, like certain days or certain times you can disable the phone on the app," she said.

The superintendent went further by allowing the Muskegon County Prosecutor to share with students the severity of what they post online.

"Better equip them to navigate this world of social media," Livezey said.

Officials ask the public to inform authorities immediately about any possible threats. Authorities say anyone caught sharing a threat could also be held responsible.

