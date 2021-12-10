Another threat issued to Oakridge Public Schools, student apprehended

EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Oakridge Middle School student is in custody after allegedly issuing a threat over Snapchat.

Oakridge Public Schools Superintendent Tom Livezey says the student recorded them self saying they planned to blow up the school.

The threat was quickly brought to the superintendent’s attention and reported to authorities. Livezey says the student was apprehended in under two hours.

We’re told the student may face criminal charges and expulsion.

“I want to reiterate that violent threats are no joke!” writes Livezey. “Law enforcement will not discern if a threat was a joke or serious. Shockingly, the phone of the child had my press releases and recent communication saved to the phone.”

Livezey also wishes to remind community members what to do when a threat is detected:

Report the threat to authorities as soon as possible.

Take screenshots of the threat (and the corresponding username) and send them to school officials.

Refrain from sharing threats to social media, as doing so may lead to legal repercussions.

School will continue as normal on Friday, says Livezey.

