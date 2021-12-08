'They think it's a joke!': Newaygo parents not laughing at increase in school threats

NEWAYGO, MICH. — Newaygo police say the two threats investigated on Wednesday mark the third consecutive day they've had threat investigations.

RELATED: Secure Mode lifted at Newaygo Schools after authorities investigate threat

“Then we had a situation yesterday that was deemed not a threat. Then we had a situation on Monday that was a letter. All of those incidents have been turned over to the prosecutor,” Newaygo Police Chief Georgia Andres said.

For the majority of the day Wednesday, students at Newaygo Public Schools were placed in "secure" mode. This came after a verbal threat at the middle school and reported social media posts at the high school.

“Every single one of these will be investigated to the full extent, and sent to the prosecutor's office,” Andres said.

Parents are understandably fed up.

“They think it’s funny to joke about this, weeks after children just lost their lives in another high school. It just makes me so angry,” Newaygo parent Amber Heist said.

The superintendent says they're doing everything they can to stop this behavior.

"There are lifelong ramifications from the decisions they make in the spur of the moment. And they will be dealt with," Newaygo Superintendent Jeff Wright said.

Threats like the ones made in Newaygo have plagued countless West Michigan schools.

OK2SAY, an anonymous reporting system for students to report concerning behavior says they've received 10 months' worth of tips in the last 7 days alone.