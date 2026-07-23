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SUMMER SCOOPS: Janice and Elliot check out the 'moo-velous' treats at The Spot

From specialty sundaes topped with tiny chocolate cows to half-price flurry deals, this family-run business has built a loyal following
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FOX 17
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BORCULO, Mich — This summer Elliot Grandia and Janice Allen are on the "moo-ve" to find the best ice cream shops around West Michigan.

Stop number seven: The Spot Ice Cream

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A small ice cream shop in Borculo has become a beloved summer destination for locals and visitors alike — and its cow-themed menu is a big part of the appeal.

The Spot, known affectionately by neighbors as "the moo," serves up everything from burgers to specialty sundaes topped with tiny chocolate cows made in-store each day.

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"I think it's a nice little addition," neighbor Cindy Meekhoff said. "It's really nice, and it's handy, a nice little treat."

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Michelle Sytsma owns the summer staple alongside her sister Jill. The connection to the shop runs deep — Sytsma grew up nearby and worked her way up through the ranks before eventually buying the business.

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"I worked here all through high school and college," Sytsma said. "I grew up down the street. My parents owned a dairy farm."

When the previous owner began thinking about retirement, the sisters acted fast.

"When we heard that he was like starting to think about retirement, we just approached him to see if there would be a way for us to buy it," Sytsma said.

Fan favorites include the Peanut Butter Paradise and the Dirty Cow Sundae.

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A cow sign out front also alerts customers to a popular deal.

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"When it's flipped and people know that it's flipped, you can come in and get flurries for half off," longtime worker Renna Grabenhof said.

Neighbor Richard Dickson said the flipped cow has become a community signal.

"We all wait, and when the cow's upside down, then we'll get a phone call from whoever's going by and saying the cow's upside down," Dickson said.

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New this summer, The Spot has added a line of dirty sodas to the menu.

You can find The Spot at 9622 Port Sheldon St, Zeeland, Michigan 49464.

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Where should Elliot and Janice head next? Let us know your favorite ice cream shops! Email us at mornings@fox17online.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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