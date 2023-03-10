Van Buren Co. Road Commission to close Monday for colleague's funeral

LAWRENCE, Mich. — The Van Buren County Road Commission (VBCRC) will be closed Monday, March 13 while staff members attend the funeral of René Rangel Jr.

Rangel was working in a construction zone when he was killed last Friday by a car that tried to pass stopped traffic, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

On the day of the funeral, the public is advised to call deputies at 269-657-3101 or 911 in the event of a road emergency (downed trees, missing/uprooted stop signs, etc.). We’re told the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and road commissions from surrounding counties will be called in to assist.

The VBCRC is scheduled to reopen the following day at 7 a.m.

Rangel’s funeral will be held privately, according to the road commission.

“The Board of County Road Commissioners and Road Commission staff sincerely thanks all of the Road agencies, Police, Fire and EMS, contractors and businesses, and the many members of the community that have reached out to offer their support to René’s family and the Van Buren County Road Commission during this difficult time”, says Managing Director Bret Witkowski.

We’re told the funeral procession may be viewed along M-51 (Delaware Street) in Decatur. Motorists are advised to park all cars off the street, and community members are asked to stay on the sidewalk.

