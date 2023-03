LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A road crew worker has died after being hit by a car in Van Buren County Friday morning.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened in a construction zone near Lawrence Township on 48th Avenue and County Road 681.

The Van Buren County Road Commission says their office will remain closed for the remainder of the day.

The road is closed while investigations and cleanup proceed, according to MSP.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

