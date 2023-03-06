Watch Now
News

Actions

Vigil Monday for road commission worker killed in crash

Construction Worker Killed
FOX 17
Construction Worker Killed
Posted at 8:32 AM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 09:11:26-05

The Van Buren County Road Commission announced plans for a vigil honoring Road Commission employee, Rene Rangel.

The 58 year-old was killed while working at a construction site along CR 681 near 48th Avenue, between Lawrence Township and Bangor Township Friday when when one driver tried to pass already stopped traffic.

Rangel will be honored at the Van Buren County Intermediate School District's Conference Center in Lawrence, Monday, March 6.

A processional lead by the Van Buren County Sheriff's Department will arrive at 7:30 p.m. Attendees arriving in an apparatus are asked to get there by 7.

There are are further contact details in their Facebook Post should you have questions.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather