Two men hurt in Paw Paw Township shooting

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A pair of men are recovering after what police describe as an isolated shooting in Paw Paw Township late Saturday night.

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office says it started investigating when a 27-year-old man arrived at Bronson Lakeview Hospital in Paw Paw with 2 gunshot wounds, one to his back and another in his hip. That man was sent to the larger Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo for treatment.

Then a 31-year-old man checked in at Lakeland Hospital in Watervliet. He also had 2 gunshot wounds.

As deputies investigated the two shootings they realized the pair was injured in the same incident. Investigators say the shooting happened in Paw Paw Township and is believed to be an isolated incident.

Detectives continue to look into possible motives and suspects.

The 31-year-old man from Covert has injuries considered non-life threatening. The 27-year-old from South Haven remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

