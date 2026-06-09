South Haven lifeguards help rescue swimmer who collapsed on beach

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The City of South Haven's new lifeguard program logged its first rescue, just weeks after lifeguards returned to the sand.

On Tuesday morning, a swimmer got out of the water and spoke with lifeguards on south beach when the person collapsed and was unresponsive. The on-duty lifeguards immediately began CPR and used an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), according to South Haven Area Emergency Services.

South Haven Area Emergency Services South Haven city lifeguards assist members of the South Haven Area Emergency Services on South Beach after providing emergency care to a swimmer who collapsed on the beach.

The lifeguards also called for emergency aid, with personnel from South Haven Area Emergency Services, the South Haven Police Department, and Beach Enforcement Attendants stepping in to care for the swimmer.

The person was eventually taken to a hospital in St. Joseph for continued medical treatment.

The on-shore rescue came just over two weeks since lifeguards returned to South Haven's city-operated beach. The program restarted after a woman sued the city in the deaths of her daughter and her boyfriend.

Van Buren 'I have to for my daughter': Grieving mom watches South Haven lifeguards' return Paige Meyer

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