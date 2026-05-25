SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven's beach welcomed lifeguards for the first time in more than 20 years this Memorial Day. Swimmers splashed around in 54-degree Lake Michigan water.

Air temperatures reached 70 degrees, but the cold water added an extra layer of responsibility for the beach's new lifeguard team.

South Haven Chief Lifeguard David Figueredo said cold water changes what his team watches for.

"Sudden submersion under cold water, can cause the body to go into a panic state," Figueredo said.

The cold water did not stop Ivy Keller from jumping in the lake. Her father, David Keller, kept a watchful eye from the shore and said the new lifeguards gave him added peace of mind.

"It's good to have a lifeguard. You feel a little safer. But you still have to watch your kids," Keller said.

Watch: South Haven beach welcomes lifeguards for first time in 20 years as Lake Michigan hits 54 degrees

South Haven beach welcomes lifeguards for first time in 20 years as Lake Michigan hits 54 degrees

Figueredo said prevention is a central part of the job, and that his team is there to help people on the sand as well as in the water.

"We can still work through on land emergencies, so we're to help for those. It's not just in the water emergencies that we deal with. And, cold water does have effects on the body, who aren't acclimated well," Figueredo said.

Memorial Day was a green flag day on Lake Michigan. Water temperatures are expected to be much warmer in about a month.

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