Public invited to René Rangel Jr. funeral live stream

LAWRENCE, Mich. — René Rangel Jr.'s family has invited the public to virtually attend his funeral Monday at noon, allowing the Van Buren County Road Commission to host a live stream of the service via Facebook.

The 58 year-old road commission worker was killed in a crash over a week ago when a car tried to pass traffic at a construction zone. Rangel was holding the sign at the beginning of the construction zone, stopping traffic at the time according to Michigan State Police. He's remembered as a pillar of the community and a friend to those who knew him.

The Van Buren County Road Commission tells FOX 17 their offices will be closed Monday, allowing VBRC employees to mourn. Any calls they would normally handle should be directed to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office, MDOT and surrounding counties will be on hand to assist.